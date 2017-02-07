SANE Seeks Arrest Warrants In Cheboygan Co. Prescription Drug In - Northern Michigan's News Leader

SANE Seeks Arrest Warrants In Cheboygan Co. Prescription Drug Investigation

Posted: Updated:

A Northern Michigan drug team says they plan to make two arrests after two people sold them prescription drugs.

SANE says undercover detectives were able to purchase nearly 370 morphine and hydrocodone pills from two suspects in Cheboygan County Friday.

Detectives found cash and other evidence after searching the pair.

The drug team is seeking arrest warrants as they continue to investigate.