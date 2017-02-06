Man Facing Charges For Fleeing Police After Cheboygan Co. Chase

We can now show you the man Michigan State Police say led troopers on a chase in Cheboygan County Thursday.

A trooper was on M-68 near I-75 in Tuscarora Township when he heard a car with a loud exhaust traveling east bound.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but the man accelerated to 85 miles an hour.

The man turned onto Brudy Road, reaching speeds of nearly 90 miles an hour before he crashed and ditched the car.

The trooper arrested Jeffrey Ouellette junior after they followed a trail of blood right to his father's porch and found him inside.

Ouellette Junior is facing charges for fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.