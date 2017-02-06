Former CMU Student Gets Jail Time For Sending Nude Photos To Young Girl

A former Central Michigan University student is behind bars after detectives say he sent nude photos to a young girl.

Brendan Baia will spend 7 months in jail and 5 years on probation.

Baia must also attend an inpatient program, which will give him daily credit for his sentence, if successful.

CMU campus police arrested Baia at the end of August after he tried to get the young girl to visit him in his dorm room.