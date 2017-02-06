Traverse City Officials Look at 2016 Accomplishments, Plans for 2017

“We've had opportunities this past year and I’m sure we will have more opportunities this year,” says Chief Jeff O’Brien.

A chance to take a step back and review the past year.

It's what Traverse City commissioners did Monday night.

It was the city's first look at the accomplishments of 2016.

The city's annual report shows they put more than 4 million dollars into improvements of roads and sidewalks.

They've worked to upgrade community amenities and incorporate the arts commission throughout the city.

And TCPD says for them, it was a year of improvements, increasing their use of technology, with a stronger social media base.

They've also worked on their trust and communication with the city.

“Last year we started our community policing efforts, reinventing our community policing and philosophies with our community and our city and this was just kind of another recap of what we've done through the year and expanding on what our visions are within 2017,” says Chief O’Brien, Traverse City Police Department.

TCPD and the city say they still have work to do in 2017, and hope to see more officers hired over the course of the next five years.