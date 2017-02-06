Traverse City Officials Look at 2016 Accomplishments, Plans for 2017

Police in Wisconsin say suspicious activity at a hotel led them to arrest a Northern Michigan man for having sex with a child and other crimes.
Police in Wisconsin say suspicious activity at a hotel led them to arrest a Northern Michigan man for having sex with a child and other crimes.
A neighborhood suddenly filled with state troopers, deputies, and a bomb squad had many living nearby asking questions. A call about a man threatening to use explosives on buildings led them there.
A neighborhood suddenly filled with state troopers, deputies, and a bomb squad had many living nearby asking questions. A call about a man threatening to use explosives on buildings led them there.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are all accused of providing alcohol at their house to a group of underage students.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are all accused of providing alcohol at their house to a group of underage students.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are accused of providing alcohol at their house for a group of underage students.
An Elk Rapids volunteer football coach, his wife and daughter are accused of providing alcohol at their house for a group of underage students.
Breaking news out of Sault Ste. Marie, where a plane tipped in the St. Marys River.
Breaking news out of Sault Ste. Marie, where a plane tipped in the St. Marys River.
ENTER for a chance to win a subscription service of 6 Special Occasion DIY Flower arrangements from Floral Underground! Want to give your mother a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year? Everything she will need is in each of the 6 subscription boxes that she would win!
ENTER for a chance to win a subscription service of 6 Special Occasion DIY Flower arrangements from Floral Underground! Want to give your mother a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year? Everything she will need is in each of the 6 subscription boxes that she would win!
Medical marijuana is a way of life for some. In this special series, we’re taking a closer look at an industry poised for big changes.
Medical marijuana is a way of life for some. In this special series, we’re taking a closer look at an industry poised for big changes.
A man is going to prison for having sex with a boy in Mason County.
A man is going to prison for having sex with a boy in Mason County.
A Norton Shores police officer is dead after getting into a crash Wednesday morning.
A Norton Shores police officer is dead after getting into a crash Wednesday morning.
In this update, we can now show you the faces of two people accused of selling crack cocaine in Northern Michigan.
In this update, we can now show you the faces of two people accused of selling crack cocaine in Northern Michigan.