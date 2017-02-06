Mild January Temps Bring Business for Traverse City Restaurants

A bit of sunshine and warmer weather over the past month has been the recipe for steady winter business in Traverse City.

9 & 10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington checked in with two downtown businesses to see what's making the biggest difference for them this season.

Winter months are the slower season for many businesses in downtown Traverse City, like Amical. But some sunny days and mild temperatures have kept people going in and out of their doors.

“We see a lot of weekend visitors that want to come up to Traverse City and the region and just get away from where they're from,” says David Denison, Chef/Owner of Amical.

His little European restaurant has seen 23 winters and says ultimately driving conditions on the roads have the biggest impact this time of year.

“When the roads are clear, we tend to be a little bit busier. When there’s snow or it’s hard to travel that affects us,” Denison goes on.

And with a few days of sunshine and warmer temps this past month, business has been steady.

“We're a little bit busier than last year, not much. Two years ago it was very cold, and before that there was a lot of snow during that winter and we felt that,” he continues.

A few blocks over, Rare Bird Brew Pub says a touch of spring-like weather brings more locals in for a drink or bite to eat.

“Having the heavy snow of course like last winter can keep people kind of in their houses a lot and having it be more of a spring as it is so far, it’s been a lot nicer and people are out,” says Charlton Peltola, bar tender at Rare Bird Brew Pub.

2017 marks only their second winter in business, and already they've seen a difference from last year.

“The weekends have been pretty steady, we get a lot of tourism from downstate still coming up with nicer weather. People are out and about on the sidewalks, popping in,” Peltola goes on.