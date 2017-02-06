Grand Traverse County Deputies Search For 5 Suspects In Home Invasion, Assault Case

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion with a twist.

Deputies say the victim and three of the five men who kicked in his door knew each other.

Saturday, a man was laying on the couch in his Blair Township home when he heard the glass window of his door shatter and his door kicked in.

He saw five men; three were black, two were white.

He picked up a baseball bat to defend himself and they took it and beat him with it.

His 16-year-old daughter tried to help; she's also the one who called 911 and told deputies she knew three of them.

Lt. Brian Giddis says, “This is not a situation where a stranger is busting in someone's house and assaulting someone they don't know at random or anything like that. These people are acquaintances, there's a history between them we just don't know what that is.”

The victim had bruises but refused to go to the hospital.

Deputies are still looking for the five men.