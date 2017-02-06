State Police, Child & Family Services Work To Prevent Sex Offenders From Reoffending

It's a big problem, convicted sex offenders who go on to commit more sex crimes.

9&10’s Megan Woods found out what local law enforcement and other organizations are doing to change that.

“The most common age for a predator is a 14 years old male which is pretty disturbing.”

That's why Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan not only helps support victims of sexual abuse, but those offenders.

Amanda Elliott, Marketing and Development Specialist says, “If we are able to catch that offender when they're that young, the chances of them reoffending will significantly decrease so the goal is to get them into therapy as soon as possible and make sure we wrap them in all the support that they need to avoid it happening again.”

The state police Internet Crimes against Children Task Force has a different approach.

Detective and Sergeant Wesley Smith says, “We have a Department of Corrections agent who actually monitors social media and looks for identifiers for the sex offenders that should not be on those type of sites.”

State police and Child and Family Services agree speaking up prevents more crimes.

MSP Sex Offender Registry allows you to send a tip on a specific offender or there's the Ok 2 Say website.

Sending a tip could mean one less victim.

Elliott says, “It's really important that if you think that something's happening don't question it's better to say something than be wrong and not say something or wonder all the time our crisis unit is available 24 hours a day.”

Third Level Crisis is for all ages, their number is 800-442-7315.

D./Sgt. Smith says, “To proactively save a child's life or somebody's life or prevent them from a victim of a crime that's what we're here for, that's what we're supposed to do.”