Charlevoix County Man Arrested For Armed Robbery in Cheboygan County

"Not even two seconds after I walked in, the gunman walked in right behind us, said 'hands up,'" one of the customers in Next Door Food Marathon Station during the armed robbery, Curtis Jarman said.

Tuscarora Twp. Police arrested a Boyne Falls man for holding up a party store at gunpoint in Indian River Saturday.

Investigators are trying to figure out if he's responsible for another armed robbery hours earlier.

In both robberies, a man walked into the stores with a black handgun and demanded the cash out of the registers and cartons of cigarettes.

The first happened at the Next Door Food Store Marathon Station in Cheboygan Saturday morning.

Hours later the second robbery happened at Pat and Gary's Party Store in Indian River.

The first armed robbery happened at the Next Door Food Marathon Station around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Then around 11 p.m. Saturday night at Pat and Gary's Party Store in Indian River a second armed robbery happened.

Police say they cannot for sure determine whether the two are linked.

"We're working with them on to see if we have any similarities in cases, but we don't have anything concrete connecting it to ours at this point," City of Cheboygan Department of Public Safety director Kurt Jones said.

Tuscarora Twp. Police say Jonathan Daniels pointed a gun at the cashier in Pat and Gary's Party Store and demanded she give him money and four cartons of cigarettes, then ran off.

"Along the track they had found cigarettes that had been stolen," Tuscarora Twp. Police Department Chief Gordon Temple said. "The track was approximately about five miles long and three hours after the incident the subject was taken into custody. There was a brief struggle."

Daniels is now facing charges of armed robbery, resisting arrest, trying to disarm officers, assault with a dangerous weapon and having a gun during a felony.

In Cheboygan, police say the armed robber got away with around $100 and two cartons of cigarettes.

Michael Dunham and Curtis Jarman say they were inside the gas station when that robbery happened.

"Mikey and the cashier all looked at each other like, is he joking? Is this for real?" Jarman said. "Then he said again. That's when it clicked in our heads it was being real, so we put our hands up."

Now, they just hope the right person is in custody.

"Definitely happy that everyone is okay," Jarman said, "but it kind of sucks that, you know, it had to happen to our small community."

Daniels will be back in court next week for the armed robbery charges at Pat and Gary's.