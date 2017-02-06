Wexford County Man Charged With Sex Crimes For The Second Time

A Wexford County man is charged with sex crimes with a young girl and possession of child porn, but this isn't his first time.

Cadillac Police say they took a complaint about Aaron Beals touching a young girl back in early December.

This isn't his first time, Beals has faced sex crime charges.

In 2012 he was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree.

9&10's Taylor Jones has more details on this case after speaking with police and neighbors.

Police say Beal’s charges are very serious to begin with, even more so now that he appears to be a repeat sexual offender.

“We received a report about some possible criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and while investigating, it came to light that there was possible evidence on a computer. We ended up seizing the computer and that went to the lab to be examined,” says Captain Eric Eller, Cadillac Police.

Aaron Beals was charged with CSC second degree, possession of child explicit material, using a computer to commit a crime, and habitual offender 3rd offense.

Someone called police about him touching a young girl back in December.

That's when police say they found several photos on his computer also.

“We seized the computer, that went to the lab to be examined and there was some inappropriate material then found on the computer also, but the material was not the victim,” says Eller.

Back in 2012 Beals was convicted of two sex crimes.

Neighbors say Beals has always worried them, especially with how many kids live in the neighborhood.

“Our son, he's 9. He's not allowed to play outside on his own, our daughters are obviously not allowed to play outside on their own. We don't really let him walk to the school bus, which is less than a football field away at the end of the road. We don't let him get on or off the school bus alone. It’s just scary he could be staring out the window, its hard telling,” says Matthew Aurilio, neighbor.

Beals is in the Wexford County Jail and has two bonds set at $75,000.

If convicted, he could face even more time in prison for being a repeat offender.