Ogemaw County Homicide Victim Identified

New details in a homicide investigation in Ogemaw County.

Investigators say a the man found dead at a home Saturday.

That’s when Ogemaw County deputies got to the Super 8 Motel in West Branch.

A man there told guests he killed someone and barricaded himself in his room.

A SWAT team took him into custody and to a hospital.

Deputies then searched a home in nearby Mills Township where they say they found the body of William Shanks.

Neighbors we talked to say Shanks was a quiet, kind man who kept to himself, and they are now wondering why this all happened.

“That's why I was really shocked when we heard about this, it's like wow, and I have given that guy a ride. You just never know,” said neighbor Michael Smith.

That's one of just a handful of brief encounters Michael Smith had with William Shanks who lived just down the road from him.

“I would see him walk by everyday waved to the guy, I picked him up one time and gave him a ride up to the market, picked him up gave him a ride back home he said he did carpentry work, seemed like a nice guy. On the weekends I'd see him walk by and dog would bark at him and what not I'd wave at him as he goes by,” said Smith.

He came home to the news Saturday that Shanks was found dead at this home.

“When I come home jumped on my phone, right to Facebook see what the kids are up to, and there it was and I went, 4700 block? I said holy crap to my wife that's right here. Everyone’s kind of wondering, we got a lot of phone calls because we are two blocks away,” said Smith.

The Ogemaw County prosecutor would not comment today about the relationship between Shanks and the man at the Super 8 or how Shanks died. So many questions linger in this small, quiet neighborhood.

“A lot of people have been in and out of there in the last few years and you never get to know anybody. Small areas they complain about the big cities with all the crime, but it's in the small areas too,” said neighbor Jerry Wester.

As for the suspect, he's currently in serious condition at a Saginaw hospital and being held on a parole violation.

His name has not been released.