New Developments in Leelanau County Bank Robbery Case

“It is not my client. My client is not the bank robber in this case.”

New details in an armed bank robbery case in Leelanau County.

William Minore was back in court Monday.

Minore was arrested in September.

He is charged with stealing a car, armed robbery and using a gun during a felony.

Investigators say Minore stole a car in Glen Arbor before robbing the Huntington Bank in Empire with a gun.

Monday morning, a judge hear several motions from the defense and prosecution.

A plea deal was also offered to Minore that he rejected.

His case will go to trial.

The Leelanau County Prosecutor offered William Minore a plea deal Monday morning, but Minore rejected it, saying that he did not rob the Huntington Bank in Empire,

“I moved the car in Glen Arbor. That's what I did,” says William Minore.

During the final hearing before William Minore’s trial, his attorney requested the previous decision for the charges to be bound over to circuit court be quashed.

“They haven't found the gun in this case. They haven't found any of the clothes in this case. They haven't found any physical evidence in this case,” says William Burdette, Minore’s attorney. “There is no evidence in the Kia Soul related to the robbery in this case.”

But Judge Thomas Power denied his motion.

The defense also asked that the armed robbery and car theft charges be separated.

But the prosecutor argued.

“I just think that they're so intertwined, I couldn't try them separately without bringing in the evidence of either crime in both cases,” says Joseph Hubbell, Leelanau County Prosecuting Attorney. “It completes the whole picture for the jury to make a determination.”

Judge Power said the charges are factually linked, and denied the defense’s motion to separate the charges.

The prosecutor asked that the diversion calls from previous Benzie County bank robberies be introduced as evidence in the case.

“There were diversionary calls made in that situation, and the voices were similar and had been identified by others to be the voice of Mr. Minore,” says Hubbell.

“They have people saying, gee it kind of sounds like him. Maybe it is him, but we don't know which tape they actually heard,” Burdette says.

Judge Power agreed there were similarities and will allow the calls as evidence in Minore’s trial, which is scheduled to begin March 15.