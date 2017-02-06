City Opera House in Traverse City Celebrates 125 Years

A Traverse City icon is celebrating a big birthday.

Over the weekend, the City Opera House turned 125 years old.

Construction on it began in April 1891 and was done in less than nine months.

It was the first commercial property to have electricity in Traverse City.

Three brothers created the City Opera House as a place for the community to come together.

And 125 years later, they’re happy to host more than 60,000 people every year.

“125 years later and that vision remains true,” says Diana Baribeau, executive director of City Opera House. “City Opera House presents 10-20 shows a year, the rest of it is all community based rentals. So it is still that community gathering space.”

To continue the 125th Anniversary celebration, Traverse City commissioners are holding their meeting Monday night at the opera house.