Ice Mountain Will Host Community Open House In Evart Tuesday

Have concerns about Ice Mountain’s expansion in Northern Michigan?

You now have another chance to make your voice heard.

The Stanwood Ice Mountain water plant want to draw 400 gallons of water per minute from a spring in Osceola Township near Evart.

That’s up from 250 gallons right now.

Critics say the company has already taken too much from the great lakes basin.

The company says it would add 20 jobs.

Ice Mountain is hosting a community open house for the public to share questions and concerns.

It's Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart.