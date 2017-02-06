Healthy Living: New Reason To Breastfeed

Breast milk is often called "liquid gold" for its health and nutritional benefits to infants.
Now, researchers are finding it has an especially big impact on a baby's gut microbiome.
In today's Healthy Living, we'll show you what researchers found when they compared exclusively breastfed babies to those who were fed a combination of breast milk and formula.
A study in Nature Medicine found that the health of an infant's gut microbiomes may also determine whether they will develop allergies and asthma as a toddler.
Another study found that having dogs may help because they expose children to allergens and possibly strengthen their microbiomes.
