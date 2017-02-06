Protesters March To Gerald R. Ford Airport Against Pres. Trump's Immigration Orders

Protesters marched to the entrance of the Gerald R. Ford Airport against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration -- something that's likely headed to the nation's highest court.

Right now, the issue is in the hands of the Justice Department.

It is working to get a ruling reversed that halted the ban, allowing immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries to once again enter the U.S.

Hundreds of pages of legal briefs were filed overnight in San Francisco.

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota say allowing President Trump’s travel ban to resume will bring more chaos to the nation's airports.

They submitted arguments early Monday morning.

The president was in Tampa Monday, speaking to commanders and coalition members about U.S. security.

The Justice Department has a deadline of Monday evening to file its response.