Michigan Democratic Representative Resigns; Pleads Guilty To Fal - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Democratic Representative Resigns; Pleads Guilty To False Financial Statements

Posted: Updated:

A third term democratic representative resigned from office, and could be heading to prison.

Representative Brian Banks, from Detroit, announced his resignation Monday in Wayne County.

He pleaded guilty to filing false financial statements.

Banks was previously convicted of writing bad checks and credit card fraud.

He will be sentenced later this month.