Helping Hands: FiveCAP 24th Annual Walk for Warmth

9&10 News Helping Hands wants you to help those in need by participating in the 24th Annual FiveCAP Walk for Warmth this February 18th.

By joining in on the cause and donating, you will help those in need who currently cannot pay for their utilities to keep their home warm for their family.

Participate at one of these places and make it known that you want to help those around you:



Lake County

Click below for more information and pledge sheet:

http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_lake.pdf

St. Ann’s

690 East Ninth Street

Baldwin, MI 49304

Newaygo County

Click below for more information and pledge sheet:

http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_newaygo.pdf

Start time 10am

Commission On Aging

93 Gibbs Street

White Cloud, MI 49349

Manistee County

Click below for more information and pledge sheet:

http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_manistee.pdf

FiveCAP, Inc. Office

265 First Street

Manistee, MI 49660

Mason County

Click below for more information and pledge sheet:

http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_mason.pdf

Community Church

109 N. Harrison Street

Ludington, MI 49454