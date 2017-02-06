Helping Hands: FiveCAP 24th Annual Walk for Warmth

9&10 News Helping Hands wants you to help those in need by participating in the 24th Annual FiveCAP Walk for Warmth this February 18th.
By joining in on the cause and donating, you will help those in need who currently cannot pay for their utilities to keep their home warm for their family.
Participate at one of these places and make it known that you want to help those around you:
Lake County
Click below for more information and pledge sheet:
http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_lake.pdf
St. Ann’s
690 East Ninth Street
Baldwin, MI 49304
Newaygo County
Click below for more information and pledge sheet:
http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_newaygo.pdf
Start time 10am
Commission On Aging
93 Gibbs Street
White Cloud, MI 49349
Manistee County
Click below for more information and pledge sheet:
http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_manistee.pdf
FiveCAP, Inc. Office
265 First Street
Manistee, MI 49660
Mason County
Click below for more information and pledge sheet:
http://www.fivecap.org/uploads/2/6/2/5/26253526/wfw_mason.pdf
Community Church
109 N. Harrison Street
Ludington, MI 49454
