New Age Progression Photos Show What 3 Missing Morenci Boys May Look Like Now

Continuing coverage on a Michigan community holding out hope for three missing brothers.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been following this story for more than six years.

That's when Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton disappeared the day after Thanksgiving in 2010.

A new age progression photo shows what they may look like today.

The boys would now be 15, 13 and 11 years old.

Their father, John, claimed he gave the boys away to unknown people. He's currently in prison.

The pictures still hang in storefronts in Morenci, which is on the Michigan-Ohio border.

Their mother says while she knows they’re probably not alive, she will always have hope.

State police have said there is a small chance for a positive ending.