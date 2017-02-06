Gov. Snyder Wants Task Force To Recommend Municipal Retirement Changes

Governor Rick Snyder wants a task force to recommend changes to deal with $14 billion in unfunded liabilities.

The money is tied to municipal pension and retire health care plans.

Twenty three people are part of the panel that includes lawmakers, leaders from local governments, labor unions and businesses.

Legislation that would have curbed retiree health benefits stalled late last year.

A total of 334 local governments provide retiree health care, a defined-benefit pension plan or both.