Caught on Camera: Meteor Passing Over Lake Michigan

Caught on camera: a bright ball of light streaking across the sky over Lake Michigan.

Dashcam video from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball around 1:30 Monday morning.

The American Meteor Society also listed sightings in Michigan and Indiana.

The meteor also brought a sonic boom so strong it shook houses.

Radar shows the meteor passing over Lake Michigan.

It's not clear whether it landed in the water or if it broke up in the sky.