Evanger's Recalls "Hunks of Beef" Pet Food Over Contamination Co

Evanger's Recalls "Hunks of Beef" Pet Food Over Contamination Concerns

A warning to check your pet's food. It’ a move that could save their life.

Evanger's Dog and Cat Food is recalling their "Hunks of Beef" product.

The Illinois pet food company says the potential contamination can make animals who eat it drowsy, dizzy and cause other side effects and even death.

Five dogs got sick from eating the food and one of them died.

