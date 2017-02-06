Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Planning and Prepping

Looking for help managing your retirement funds?

A show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show helps you plan for retirement and educate you on the best way to use your retirement savings.

With tax season right around the corner, Tuesday’s show is helping you with your prepping and planning.

Advisors say if you're having trouble, reach out to a tax professional.

“As you're doing your tax returns think about this, is there anything that you could be doing to better your situation today that could also put you in a better position heading into, or in retirement. Now is a great time to be looking at this,” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.