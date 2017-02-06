Healthy Living: Stem Cells for Baldness

Americans spend between one and four billion dollars a year treating hair loss.

Now, four surgeons in the U.S. are testing a stem cell treatment in a non-surgical procedure.

In today's Healthy Living, learn about overseas trials in Japan and Egypt are already showing some success.

Dr. Williams' trial is supported by NIH, but not by a major pharmaceutical company yet.

That means his trial is patient-funded, meaning they'll pay a reduced cost of the $2,500 to $5,800 per procedure, depending on which arm of the trial is chosen.

Contact the Irvine Institute of Medicine and Cosmetic Surgery at (949) 333-2999 or click here to learn more.