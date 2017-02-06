Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: The Box

The Box is a well-known landmark in Traverse City.

After housing the old cigar box factory for decades, it later became a gym, before being purchased and renovated into a one-of-a-kind residential / commercial space.

With towering ceilings, tons of natural light, and one of the best kitchens we’ve ever featured, it’s easy to see what makes this property amazing.

Kalin and Erin toured to learn more.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.