Leelanau Co. Bank Robbery Suspect Rejects Plea Offer; Case To Go To Trial

Continuing coverage on the Benzonia man accused of robbing a Leelanau County bank.

William Minore has rejected a plea offer while in court Monday. That means his case will go to trial.

Minore was arrested back in September.

He is charged with stealing a car, armed robbery and using a gun during a felony.

Investigators say Minore stole a car in Glen Arbor before holding up the Huntington Bank in Empire with a gun.

Monday, a judge denied the defense's motions to quash and sever the charges.

The judge is allowing the prosecution to admit the diversion calls from two Benzie County bank robberies that have strong similarities to the Leelanau County robbery.

The prosecution also offered Minore a plea agreement if he admitted to the armed robbery, the other charges would be dropped.

Minore rejected it.

His trial is set to begin March 15.