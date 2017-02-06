Traverse City Traffic Stop Turns Into Concealed Weapon Violation - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Traffic Stop Turns Into Concealed Weapon Violation

Posted: Updated:

A simple traffic stop Sunday night turned into a concealed weapon violation.

Traverse City police say an officer stopped a woman speeding on 8th Street and Rose on Sunday.

When they looked inside they saw one BB gun, two rifles and an 18 inch bayonet.

The lady was ticketed for speeding, but because the guns were uncased and accessible to the driver there could be CCW violation charges.