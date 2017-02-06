Grand Traverse County Deputies Looking For Home Invasion Suspects

Grand Traverse County deputies are looking for five men who kicked down the door of a man's home and beat him.

It happened Saturday at a home in Grawn.

The victim told deputies he was sitting on his couch when three black men and two white men shattered the glass in the front door and kicked it in.

He said he grabbed a bat to defend himself, but one of the suspects took it and started beating him with it.

The man's 16-year-old daughter was home and tried to help. She was the one who called 911.

Deputies say the attack didn't last long and then men left in a silver car.

The daughter says she's known three of the attackers all her life.

If you have any information, please call Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.