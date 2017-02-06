Mott Community College Locations Closed Due To Active Shooter Threat

A Michigan community college closed its doors for the day after someone made an active shooter threat.

Mott Community College in Flint shut down all of its locations for the entire day as the investigation continues.

The college's public safety department contacted the school's president about the threat and the decision was made to close campuses.

State police say the threat came in via the internet, but it's unclear exactly who made it.