Traverse City Man Accused Of Criminal Sexual Conduct Turns Himself In

In this update, we can now show you a third Traverse City man who turned himself in, accused of sex crimes with a teenage girl.

Brandon Zimmerman turned himself in Friday afternoon on a third degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Dustin Kantz is officially charged with two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and Cody Fessler is charged with fourth degree sex crimes.

An investigation led to the three men after a Grand Traverse Sheriff's Deputy was called to a Traverse City high school in September for a situation with a 15-year-old female student.