Pedestrian Recovering After Getting Hit By Car In Grand Traverse County

A pedestrian is recovering after getting hit by a car in Grand Traverse County.

Deputies say the man was walking on a snowbank Monday morning on Lafrainer Hill near South Airport Road.

He stumbled off the snow and into traffic.

He suffered only minor injuries.