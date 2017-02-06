New 1.7 Mile Snowshoe Trail Completed In Mason County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

New 1.7 Mile Snowshoe Trail Completed In Mason County

A new 1.7 mile snowshoe trail has been designated in Pere Marquette Township.

Mason County's Parks and Recreation committee created the trail at the Mason County picnic area in Pere Marquette Township.

The project was completed with help from Consumers Energy.

They say the looped trail is designed to be traveled clockwise and is marked with white on green signs.   