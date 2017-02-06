Wexford-Missaukee Career Center Recognized For Impact On Student Lives

A Northern Michigan Career Tech Center is being recognized for their impact on students.

Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center has returned from Detroit with an award from the Michigan Department of Education.

The Career Tech Center received the excellence in practice award for their Early College program.

The program is unique in the state because it offers an associate’s degree to students right out of high school.

Career Tech Center Principal, Tim Rigling says, “We're just really all about offering options for kids, they come here they have the opportunity to explore their career tech program and then if they are eligible, if they are interested then they can go on and receive that associates degree.”

The career center presented their student programs at the show in hopes that other Michigan Career Tech Center's will offer students similar opportunities.