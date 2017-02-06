Michigan Lawmakers To Take Another Look At Public Employee Benef - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Lawmakers To Take Another Look At Public Employee Benefits

State lawmakers are taking another whack at public employee benefits as Michigan struggles under the weight of pension and health care obligations.

The move reflects renewed determination to shift workers to 401(k) style retirement systems even if it happens in baby steps.

Other states have made similar changes but the latest push shows more conservatives want to approve big reforms.

Governor Rick Snyder is pressing to address $14 billion in unfunded liabilities spread across more than 330 communities. 