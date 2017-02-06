Developing: At least 15 Killed In Honduras Bus Crash

Police in Honduras say at least 15 people are dead and nearly two dozen more are injured after a tanker truck crashed into a bus outside the country's capital.

Police say the number of deaths from Sunday's crash could continue to rise as crews try to rescue people still trapped in the wreckage.

They say the driver of the tanker truck ran from the scene after the accident.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

