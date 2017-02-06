Senate Split 50-50 in DeVos Confirmation Vote, Pence Could Hold Final Say

More of President Trump's cabinet picks are sitting on the sidelines awaiting hearings that will determine their future with the Trump Administration.

The President's choice for Education Secretary, Michigan native Betsy DeVos, has sparked plenty of controversy among both democrats and republicans.

Last week, two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they would vote against DeVos' nomination, citing concerns from parents and teachers regarding her limited experience in education.

Their opposition set up a 50-50 tie in the senate.

However, Vice President Mike Pence hopes a vote from him could put an end to the confirmation stand-off.

“We're very confident Betsy DeVos will be our next secretary of education. It would be my high honor to cast the deciding tie breaking on the floor of the senate,” says Vice President, Mike Pence.

The senate vote is scheduled for Tuesday.