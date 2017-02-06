Final Conference Scheduled For Benzonia Man Accused Of Robbing Bank

An update now on the Benzonia man set for trial for robbing a bank.

A final conference is scheduled for Monday

William Minore is accused of robbing the Huntington Bank in Empire.

He was also arrested last September for stealing a car in Glen Arbor.

He has since been charged with armed bank robbery, accused of holding up the Huntington Bank in Empire the same day.

