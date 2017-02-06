Final Conference Scheduled For Benzonia Man Accused Of Robbing Bank

An Upper Peninsula state representative passed away following his arrest Monday afternoon.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people.
People in Gladwin heard explosions Tuesday night when a large pole barn caught on fire. The fire chief says it happened on South River Road in Gladwin.
In this update, we can now show you the faces of two people accused of selling crack cocaine in Northern Michigan.
A company called Michigan Potash is trying to get the permits it needs to drill for potash near Evart, saying it will bring lots of jobs.
Should you be required to register your handgun with the state? New legislation in Lansing could get rid of the rule.
Eastwood is homeless no more.
Dig into this pillow of egg and cheese tonight.
Hours of discussion back and forth about a Northern Michigan Bed and Breakfast wanting permission to expand. Serendipity House's plans are causing a headache for the people who live around it in Frankfort.
A month long investigation has a Muskegon Heights man facing a slew of felony drug charges in Oceana County.
