People Gathered At Cadillac Party Lounge For Super Bowl Celebration

Super Bowl celebrations were happening at bars and restaurants across Northern Michigan Sunday night.

The Cadillac Party Lounge was packed with people watching the game.

The Party Lounge hosts a Super Bowl party every year.

Many customers say they like going out to watch the game because of the energy people bring, especially during the Super Bowl.

“Kelly always puts on a good party for St. Patties Day and the Superbowl, so we come down here once in a while. He has some good food, good snacks and some friends of mine are here so we just decided to come down here it’s always a good party atmosphere,” says Kris Barcey of Cadillac.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28.