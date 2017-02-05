Two Armed Robberies In Cheboygan County In One Weekend

Two armed robberies in less than 24 hours in Cheboygan County, police say the man responsible for at least one of them is in custody.

The first robbery happened early Saturday morning at the Next Door Food Marathon Station in Cheboygan.

The second, Saturday night at Pat and Gary’s Party Story in Indian River.

Tuscarora Township Police say they caught a 33-year-old Boyne Falls man after chasing him on foot.

He was arrested and lodged for armed robbery, resisting and obstructing, and trying to disarm two state troopers.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in Cheboygan County Sunday talking to community members about the robberies.

“It's not the kind of thing that happens around here,” says Mike Roznowski, Cheboygan.

An uneasy feeling around Cheboygan after the Cheboygan Police Department says a man held two customers and a cashier at gun point around one Saturday morning at a gas station.

He did get away with a small amount of cash and two cartons of cigarettes, leaving nearby businesses worried.

“We're certainly nervous, a lot of citizens up here are armed and the wrong place is going to end up with something bad happening. We have well over 30 security cameras and they are all always running inside and outside and we are very open with that. We want people not try to rob here because it's very well documented I am going to put one camera by the register so that no one misunderstands that,” says Roznowski.

Then, Pat and Gary’s Party Store in Indian River was robbed Saturday night around 11.

“We noticed over by Burger King there was two cop cars and they had their spot lights on and we thought that is kind of weird and when we went to church this morning one of our friends said Pat and Garys was robbed by gun point and I was like, wow,” says Tina Ohlert, Indian River.

Tuscarora Township Police say they caught that person after a long foot chase with the help of MSP and the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department, but aren't releasing details of the robbery.

Right now police won't say if the two robberies are connected.

“We will make sure our doors are locked at home and our cars are locked and I won’t go out by myself at night anymore because you don't know,” says Ohlert.

If you have any information on the robberies please call your local police department.