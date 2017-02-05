Indian River Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

Police in Indian River arrested the person they say robbed a party store Saturday night.

The Tuscarora Township Police Department says Pat and Gary's Party Store was robbed just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are not releasing many details about the robbery but say they caught he suspect after a long foot chase with the help of State Police and the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Department.

They will not say if this robbery is connected to one that happened early Saturday morning at Next Door Food Marathon Gas Station in Cheboygan.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more information.