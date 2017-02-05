Missaukee County Women Arrested on Marijuana Growing Charges

When stumbling upon a vehicle partially in the roadway Missaukee County, Deputies say they found much more than a broken down car.

It happened Saturday on South 13 Mile in Missaukee County.

Deputies followed footprints in the snow to find two women leaving a pole barn.

They say they smelled marijuana and heard loud machinery leading them to assume a marijuana was inside the barn.

The Traverse Narcotics Team then got a search warrant for the property and says they found a marijuana grow operation in the pole barn and the basement of a home on the property.

The two women from Merritt were arrested for manufacturing marijuana.

At this time names have not been released.