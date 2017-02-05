Missaukee County Women Arrested on Marijuana Growing Charges

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people.
An Upper Peninsula state representative passed away following his arrest Monday afternoon.
In this update, we can now show you the faces of two people accused of selling crack cocaine in Northern Michigan.
A late-night shoplifter is accused of coming back for more. Shepherd police say this woman was caught on camera stealing from a flower shop...again.
Eastwood is homeless no more.
A Wexford County man could face life behind bars after deputies say he sexually assaulted a young girl he knows.
A company called Michigan Potash is trying to get the permits it needs to drill for potash near Evart, saying it will bring lots of jobs.
There's a new boutique in town and it's serving up a fresh selection of coffee and juices with your Northern Michigan shopping experience.
An observant friend and fast-acting principal are now being called heroes. Together, they saved a student from choking to death.
Some of the best restaurants around can seem fairly unassuming from the exterior--whether your term of choice is 'hole in the wall', even 'hidden gem', it's a title the owners of tonight's Inside the Kitchen destination have truly embraced.
