Women Sew Quilts For Veterans In Big Rapids

Several women gathered Saturday in Mecosta County to sew quilts for local veterans.

It’s all part of the National Quilts of Valor group, the local chapter meets once a month to work on the quilts for the veterans at the Old Jail in Big Rapids.

Around 25 woman sewed together many different red white and blue patterns.

It was a special day to work on these quilts because it was National Sewing Day.

The woman worked long hours working on the quilts, but they say it’s an honor.

“I love my country and we wouldn’t be where we are today without the service man that have suffered and gone before us. It’s wonderful to see the looks on their face and how excited they are,” says Mary Picucci.

Three quilts will be presented at the end of the month at the Festival of the Arts in Big Rapids.