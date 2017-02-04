Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department Investigating Homicide

Tense moments at a West Branch hotel Saturday morning, where a man barricaded himself inside a room after telling guests that he killed someone.

A S.W.A.T. team was able to arrest him.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff says deputies then searched the man's home and found a body Saturday afternoon.

9&10's Taylor Jones was in West Branch Saturday looking into what happened.

“We got a call this morning about 8:30 that a guy was at the Super 8 bragging that he killed somebody,” says Sheriff Howie Hanft, Ogemaw County.

That’s when the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Department got to the Hotel Super 8 in West Branch and started talking to the man who made those claims.

“When we went to contact him, he didn't want us in his room. We identified him through his registry and found out he was a parole absconder so we knew we had a felon that needed to be arrested so we started an investigation,” said Hanft.

Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft says after he spoke to the man on the phone, the decision was made to call in the S.W.A.T team. The sheriff says the man told him on the phone that he killed someone.

“We didn't want to enter because he said he would kill anyone who came into the room. So we called the S.W.A.T team and the Northern Michigan Response Team and they made entry,” says Hanft.

The S.W.A.T. team was able to get the man out of the room and took him into custody and to the hospital. Deputies also searched a home in nearby Mills Township where they found a body. They say the home belongs to the man arrested.

“I was just wondering what was going on. Pretty crazy for a small town. I always lock my house and stuff, this doesn’t happen a lot around here,” says a neighbor.

The identity of the victim found in the home has not been released. The man remains in the hospital while police investigate.