Cheboygan Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

A suspected armed robber is on the lose in Cheboygan County after holding a cashier and two customers at gunpoint Saturday morning.

Police say around 1:00 a.m. a man walked into the Next Door Food Marathon Station on State Street.

They say he held two customers and the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money and cigarettes.

Police say he did get away with a small amount of cash and two cartons of cigarettes.

The armed suspect is described as a man between 5'8" and 5'10", wearing a dark or black leather jacket with white or gray light colored double pin stripes running from the shoulder to the cuff of each sleeve.

He was also wearing a dark brown or black hoodie under the jacket with the hood up.

He also had on camouflage pants with a white t-shit sticking out of the bottom of the jacket at the waistline.

Police say the mans face and hands appeared to be painted with black and brown camouflage paint.

They say he left the store through the south door and was walking East along State Street.

If you have any information call 1-800-577-1911 or your closest police station.