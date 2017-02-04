Police Respond to Man Barricaded in West Branch Hotel Room

Police in Ogemaw County were called to the Super 8 Saturday morning after they say a man barricaded himself in a room.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff says Friday night the man was in the hot tub area telling people he killed someone.

He tell us the man was threatening to hurt himself and others if they didn't leave him alone.

When police were called, the man barricaded himself in his room.

A SWAT team was called in an was able to get the man out and took him to the hospital.

Deputies then searched a home in Mills Township belonging to the man and say the found a body.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more details.