Sault Ste. Marie International I-500 Brings Excitement on Race Day

Saturday Sault Ste. Marie hosted their 49th International 500 Snowmobile Race.

Thousands of people were out to watch nearly 40 snowmobile racers speeding across the one mile ice loop.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik were at the I-500 race talking to racers and visitors coming out for the excitement.

"I'm really excited," racer Austin Leeck said. "It's going to be a good time."

Sault Ste. Marie was buzzing Saturday for the big International 500 Snowmobile Race.

At 10 a.m. World War II Navy veteran Tom DeCarlo dropped the green flag to officially start the race.

"It was a pleasure to start these races and really nice people here who do this and it's an honor to be here," DeCarlo said.

The I-500 draws racers from across the continent for one of the toughest snowmobile races.

"Everyone is like, they're nervous, but once you get out there and you do your first couple laps, it all goes away and you get in a groove and everyone's going the same direction," Leeck said.

Thousands of people come out to watch the sleds speeding through laps at more than 100 miles per hour.

"You appreciate what these guys are doing 100 miles plus on the straightaways, dangerous," spectator Pete Hubbard said. "Just a really thrilling race. It's awesome."

Race enthusiasts come to see the speeding sleds, but stay for the good time and great atmosphere.

"This is my 20th time being here," spectator Pat Romeri said. "I've come since I was in high school, so it's kind of a tradition now."