Congressman Jack Bergman Visits District, Discusses National Security

Congressman Jack Bergman was in the First Congressional District Saturday for the International 500 Snowmobile Race.

In regards to the temporary immigration ban and efforts to build a wall on the Mexican border, Bergman says national security is number one.

"We need to ensure we know who wants to come into our country," Congressman Bergman said. "This is not a shut down. This is a pause. The pause is reflective of parts of the world that have proven already that they use our immigration policies and procedures to infiltrate our country."

Bergman says President Trump's plans for the wall and how to build it will require continued dialogue.