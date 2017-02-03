President Trump's Nominee For Secretary Of The Army Withdraws Be - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump's Nominee For Secretary Of The Army Withdraws Because Of Business Ties

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
Connect

Vincent Viola is President Trump's nominee to serve as secretary of the army.

Friday he announced that he is withdrawing from the nomination.

"Mr. Viola has informed President Trump that he will be unable to accept his nomination to serve as secretary of the army as the challenges of separating Mr. Viola from the organizations that he has built over the last thirty-five years have proven insurmountable," a statement from Viola's team said.

Viola said that he is very appreciative to have been considered and of the confidence the president has in him.

"I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post, and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me," Viola said. "I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

  • Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

  • Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    •   