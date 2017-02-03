Super Bowl Preparations Underway For Locals, Businesses - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Super Bowl Preparations Underway For Locals, Businesses

Posted: Updated:

It's an unofficial February holiday in America, Super Bowl Sunday.

The festivities are in Houston this year, but that doesn't mean all of us in northern Michigan can't be part of the fun.

Friday marks the weekend buildup of the Super Bowl Rush for local businesses.

Fox 32's Megan Woods caught up with Hansen Foods in Suttons Bay and their customers about what the game means to them.

“It is a big holiday isn't it?”

Super Bowl Sunday brings out a special kind of holiday cheer in Northern Michigan...

Everyone seems to have their own little rituals.

Ann Muennich is planning to have her own Super Bowl party Sunday, “It's fun because my whole family lives in Atlanta and the Falcons are in it this year. The bangles never make it so we're going to root for the Falcons, don't love the patriots so much, but you know it'll be fun to have a team to root for.”

Daniel Derigiotis is a manager at Hansen Foods and says, “We're up in the beverages, in Miguel's salsa his guacamoles, Maggie does the cheese balls and she even puts them in football shapes.”

Every sports bar in town is expected to be packed Sunday, but for those who like to stay in, grocery stores tend to see the rush.

Daniel says, “It’s a little slow obviously, winter months but we kind of just look at the schedule review it, bring a couple people in you know extra to be in back dealing with all the salsas, guacamole, up front bring more cashiers in extra baggers.”

The big game may start Sunday night, but the preparations for the festivities start well before kick-off.

Ann started shopping Friday, she says, “I won't be doing it on Sunday morning I'll have it all done by tomorrow. I don't want to be there it's all crazy, rushing out and trying to do it last minute, that's really last minute.”

And whether people want to get a head start and shop Friday or wait until Sunday, Daniel says all they want to do is help with the football fun.

“Everybody’s going to come in here grab some good stuff and go home and have some fun with their families.”

