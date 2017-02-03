Man Runs Through Stop Sign Causing Three Vehicle Crash, Five Peo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Runs Through Stop Sign Causing Three Vehicle Crash, Five People Transported To Munson Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
There was a car accident involving three vehicles on West Division St. near Seneca Place on Friday evening.

A 17 year old man drove through a stop sign causing another car to run into him.

This force caused both vehicles to slide into a third car stopped at a stop sign.

The car driven by the 17 year old man had four young passengers with him.

They were all transported to Munson Hospital in Cadillac for treatment.

The drivers of the other two vehicles did not seek treatment right after the crash.

We currently do not have information regarding the conditions of the people.

