Father Fred Foundation Still In Need Of Donations As Food Drive Wraps Up

Only two days left for the Father Fred Foundation's 23rd Annual Frostbite Food Drive and there is a lot you can do to help.

It's the longest running fundraiser the foundation in Traverse City puts on.

This year they started collecting food last Saturday and with 5 different drop off locations they've been able to pack close to 500 banana boxes with food.

They only have two more days to reach their goal of 800 boxes.

The food from the drive goes to their pantry that serves those in need across five different counties and pulls Father Fred at least through the rest of the winter.

Volunteer coordinator Sue Bauer says, “We always rely on the generosity of our community and you've always come through in the past and so we're hoping that this year isn't going to be any different.”

The drive ends Sunday and if you can't drop off food in person, you can still donate online.