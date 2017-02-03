Father Fred Foundation Still In Need Of Donations As Food Drive - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Father Fred Foundation Still In Need Of Donations As Food Drive Wraps Up

Posted: Updated:

Only two days left for the Father Fred Foundation's 23rd Annual Frostbite Food Drive and there is a lot you can do to help.

It's the longest running fundraiser the foundation in Traverse City puts on.

This year they started collecting food last Saturday and with 5 different drop off locations they've been able to pack close to 500 banana boxes with food.

They only have two more days to reach their goal of 800 boxes.

The food from the drive goes to their pantry that serves those in need across five different counties and pulls Father Fred at least through the rest of the winter.

Volunteer coordinator Sue Bauer says, “We always rely on the generosity of our community and you've always come through in the past and so we're hoping that this year isn't going to be any different.”

The drive ends Sunday and if you can't drop off food in person, you can still donate online.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

  • Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

  • Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    •   